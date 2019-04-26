Heard On The Hoosier: Spring Evaluation Period Preview
The first and only spring evaluation period for college coaches for this recruiting cycle takes place this weekend. In the latest podcast, TheHoosier.com staff discusses key IU basketball recruiting storylines being monitored across the adidas Gauntlet and Nike EYBL sessions in Dallas and Atlanta respectively.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.
