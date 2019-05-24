News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-24 13:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Heard On The Hoosier: Nike EYBL Session 3 Preview

Jon Sauber & Stu Jackson
TheHoosier.com Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Dab1pptkppo7kaxu3tm4

In the latest edition of Heard on The Hoosier, TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson and Jon Sauber discuss IU recruiting targets Jon will have his eye on at this weekend's final Nike EYBL session in Dallas.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.


----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}