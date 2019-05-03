Heard On The Hoosier: GoldandBlack.com Publisher Alan Karpick
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Indiana Athletics will administer a beer and wine sales pilot program at Memorial Stadium beginning this fall.
For perspective on the move, host Stu Jackson welcomes Alan Karpick, publisher of the Purdue Rivals site, on this week's podcast for insight on what led to the Boilermakers' athletic department making the move, whether there was any pushback to the decision two summers ago, the ensuing financial impact and more.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.