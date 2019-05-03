News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-03 13:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Heard On The Hoosier: GoldandBlack.com Publisher Alan Karpick

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Indiana Athletics will administer a beer and wine sales pilot program at Memorial Stadium beginning this fall.

For perspective on the move, host Stu Jackson welcomes Alan Karpick, publisher of the Purdue Rivals site, on this week's podcast for insight on what led to the Boilermakers' athletic department making the move, whether there was any pushback to the decision two summers ago, the ensuing financial impact and more.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.


