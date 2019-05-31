Heard On The Hoosier: Baseball America's Joe Healy
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
In the latest edition of Heard on The Hoosier, host Stu Jackson is joined by Joe Healy of BaseballAmerica.com to preview the Louisville Regional, where Indiana will open NCAA tournament play this weekend.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.