Head coach Mike Woodson discusses 85-49 win over Northern Illinois
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana head coach Mike Woodson spoke with the media following IU's 85-49 win against Northern Illinois. Woodson and the Hoosiers are now 2-0.
Everything he said can be listened to in the video above.
(Video courtesy of TheHoosier.com)
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.