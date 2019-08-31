Indiana entered its first game of the 2019 season with a new starting quarterback in redshirt freshman Mike Penix and a new offensive coordinator in Kalen DeBoer. Those offensive changes were on display throughout the first half of IU's matchup with Ball State at Lucas Oil Stadium despite settling for three field goals.

9:44 1Q: Mike Penix guided the Hoosiers down the field incrementally during his first drive as IU's starting quarterback. He hit four different receivers – Stevie Scott, Whop Philyor, Ty Fryfogle and Peyton Hendershot – going 5-of-7 for 57 yards before the drive stalled in Ball State territory. Logan Justus hit a 48-yard field goal to put IU up 3-0.

3:30 1Q: Ball responded immediately after surrendering the scoring drive to IU by stringing together a 13-play, 70-yard drive. The Hoosiers were able to tighten up near their goalline, and Ball State tied the game at 3-3 with a short field goal.

2:41 1Q: After a short run by Scott, Penix made the pass that IU fans were hoping to see form him. Nick Westbrook ran a skinny post behind Ball State's defense, and after a play action fake, he wound up and hit his receiver for 75 yards and a score to put Indiana up, 10-3.

End 1Q: IU led, 10-3, at the end of the first quarter. Penix was 8-of-11 for 144 yards, a touchdown and an interception he threw just before the break.

14:00 2Q: After Penix's interception, Ball State worked its way into the redzone with a 28-yard pass and catch that set up a short-yardage score by Ball State running back Caleb Huntley. The Cardinals tied the game, 10-10.

10:56 2Q: IU had driven into shallow Ball State territory until Penix delivered a ball toward Fryfogle, who had stumbled out of his break and created an easy opportunity for a Cardinal defender to pick it off. It was the second consecutive drive ended by interception.

3:12 2Q: After forcing a turnover on downs, IU drove 57 yards on 11 plays, including three rushes from Penix and a dropped touchdown pass by Philyor. The Hoosiers settled for a 30-yard field goal to retake the lead, 13-10.

0:01 2Q: After taking a shot to Donavan Hale deep into the endzone, IU trotted out Justus to kick his third field goal of the game, this one from 49 yards out. IU led 16-10.

Halftime: Indiana leads, 16-10, at halftime.

Mike Penix: 14-24, 228 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions, 30 rushing yards

Stevie Scott: 7 carries 9 yards

Nick Westbrook: 2 catches, 91 yards, 1 touchdown

Whop Philyor: 4 catches, 51 yards