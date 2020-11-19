Luke Haggard made the most of his opportunity on Saturday against MSU. (IU Athletics) (Indiana University athletics)

Like many athletic teams, the Indiana football team has used the mantra “next man up” whenever a player goes down. For Luke Haggard, his time to be the “next man up” was Saturday at Michigan State and the 6-foot-7-inch, junior college transfer made the most of his opportunity, starting against the Spartans and drawing praise from both players and members of the coaching staff. For Haggard, the opportunity to start up front came with nerves, but the former Santa Rose Junior College team captain and All-Bay 6 Conference honoree quickly overcame any issues. Haggard’s opportunity came as a result of Mike Katic and Caleb Jones being out. Perhaps, his pregame talk with starting running back Stevie Scott played a role in Haggard’s performance, as Scott told the media this week he let Haggard know his teammates were behind him. “I spoke to Luke before the game to let him know I got his back, and to go out there and play hard, play your game, don’t let anyone get in your head," Scott said. "Wanted to let him know it would be a dogfight but his teammates have his back and make sure he was good." And, was he ever. Haggard held his own against a very physical and large Michigan State defensive line for four quarters, drawing praise from head coach Tom Allen after the game.