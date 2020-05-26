The sophomore outfielder for the Indiana baseball program continues to rake in the awards this season.

Along with this third-team All-American honor, Richardson now has earned many other awards such as being named to the 2020 Perfect Game Honor Roll and the Impact Sophomore by Perfect Game. He was also named the most impressive hitter in the Big Ten and the No. 15 sophomore hitter in the nation by D1Baseball.

After winning the Big Ten regular season title last season and making it to a regional, the Hoosiers had lots of hope for Richardson this year.

While there were only 14 games played for Indiana during the NCAA season, the Fishers, IN. native shined.

He lead the Hoosiers with a .424 batting average, five home runs, 17 RBI, and 21 runs scored.

This year was short and there's still a lot of unanswered questions for next season, but one thing is for sure. Jeff Mercer and Indiana should not be worried about what Richardson will bring to the team next season.