Rivals’ Travis Graf takes a look at some of the best returning players in the country for the 2022-2023 season.



1. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

2021-2022 stats: 17.4 points, 15.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals It's only right to have last season's unanimous national player of the year award winner as the top player heading into this season. Tshiebwe is a rebounding machine, notching 25 double-doubles last season with five games of 20 or more rebounds. He's attempting to add more to his offensive game this year, and it'll be interesting to see if he can duplicate last year's production again this season.

2. Drew Timme, Gonzaga

2021-2022 stats: 18.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists Timme, a returning second-team All-American from a season ago, is one of the most skilled players in college basketball. He brings touch, a plethora of offensive weapons and flair to the floor every time he touches it. With Chet Holmgren gone, Timme will shoulder more load and more touches for the Bulldogs this season as they look to compete for a No. 1 seed once again. *****

3. Armando Bacot, North Carolina

2021-2022 stats: 16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.7 blocks Another double-double machine makes the top three of this list with Bacot, who flourished last season as the featured big man for the Tar Heels. The former five-star prospect produces every time he plays, no matter the level of competition. If you like gritty low post players that go to work in every game, Bacot is your man. He looks to lead the Tar Heels on another deep run in the postseason.

4. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

2021-2022 stats: 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocks Jackson-Davis' combination of skill and defensive presence makes him the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten Player of the Year. Mike Woodson has Hoosier fans the most excited that they've been for basketball season in quite a few years, and the return of Jackson-Davis is a key part of that and Indiana's potential success in the upcoming season.

5. Marcus Sasser, Houston

2021-2022 stats: 17.7 points, 2.6 assists, 2.2 steals After missing the majority of the season last year due to an injury, Sasser is back and ready to lead a Houston squad that is primed for another postseason run on paper. His ability to knock down shots at a high level and create for himself off the bounce make him one of the most-feared scorers in the country. His production as a defender is definitely a big plus as well, and he'll be the key component of Kelvin Sampson's team again this season.

6. Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

2021-2022 stats: 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists Dickinson is another player who expanded his game from the paint to the perimeter last season, knocking down just under 33 percent of his outside shots. The junior big man also saw an increased workload in minutes played, while upping his rebounding and free throw numbers as well. The returning first team All-Big Ten selection from a year ago will be the cornerstone of Juwan Howard's squad once again.

7. Zach Edey, Purdue

2021-2022 stats: 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 blocks The 7-foot-4 giant averaged 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds in under 20 minutes a game last season for the Boilermakers. If he's able to stretch his minutes to 25 or greater, he could be putting up All-American numbers this season. Edey's high-level finishing ability (64.8-percent from the field) and consistent ability to alter shots gives him great upside for the future. He just has to show the ability to sustain more minutes.

8. Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

2021-2022 stats: 22.8 points, 3.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds Everyone remembers Abmas and the magic he created in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, where he helped Oral Roberts go on a run to reach the Sweet 16. Abmas is one of the most prolific scorers in the college game, having led the country in scoring two seasons ago and finishing top-five in scoring this past season. His ability to put the ball in the basket from all levels on high volume is second to none entering this upcoming season. *****

9. Kendric Davis, Memphis

2021-2022 stats: 19.4 points, 4.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds Memphis landed arguably the most talented and proven player out of the transfer portal this offseason, snagging Davis from AAC foe SMU. Davis bring an all-around skill set to Memphis, having shown the ability to score and facilitate at that level already. The fifth-year senior gives Penny Hardaway his most reliable backcourt piece since he's been the head man for the Tigers.

10. Adama Sanogo, UConn