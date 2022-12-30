The Indiana football program ended the early signing period with a class ranking of No. 74 in the country with 11 high school signings. The Hoosiers also added two players form the junior college level and then three players from the transfer portal.

Tom Allen wanted to address a few parts of the roster and bring in 'athleticism' and 'length'. Indiana, who went 4-8 on the season, had a lot of openings to skill positions and went into this signing period knowing it needed to improve the roster drastically.

"To me it's very exciting to be able to bring in 16 guys today that signed with us from all across the country, both sides of the football. We have eight on offense, seven on defense, and one specialist," Allen said on signing day. "When I think about this class and what they bring to us, just trying to emphasize length, athleticism. You know, obviously speed is always going to be a variable we're trying to improve here, but really trying to get bigger, longer guys. It always is about fit for me. That will never change no matter where they come from.

"So this class is just full of that. A lot of good balance here. Just addressing needs that you always do and then to be able to maximize the current landscape that we're dealing with here with recruiting right now."

While the Hoosiers have a smaller class in terms of size, there were a lot of positions of emphasis addressed.

TheHoosier.com went in-depth with Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney to get a better look at Indiana's class and what's next for the Hoosiers.