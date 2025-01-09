Goode stays patient as 'water finds its level', hits 4 threes in victory

There are many euphemisms that basketball coaches use to improve the mentals of their players, but Indiana forward Luke Goode just needed one.
“Something the coaches always say is water finds its level,” Goode said. I came into the season as a career 40% guy and people knew that, and when I'm not there it's going to find its level.”
As his first season donning the Indiana uniform, the Illinois transfer has drastically improved from his patented spots from behind the three-point line.
The hot streak continued for Goode, who finished with 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field, including an impressive 4-for-5 from deep in Indiana’s 82-69 victory over USC on Wednesday evening.
Heading into the new year, Goode had just two instances in which he converted on three or more triples in a single game. The turn of the year has brought a new fate to the Fort Wayne native, who has made three or more three-pointers in the last three games.
Instead of self-praising, Goode was quick to credit to his teammates for instilling confidence in the sharp-shooting forward.
“When you have teammates that have trust in you and a coaching staff that never loses faith in what you do, good things happen,” Goode said. “I had the confidence and my teammates had the confidence in me to know when I'm out there it's going to go up.”
Like Goode, Indiana assistant coach Brian Walsh was a three-point specialist in his playing days at Akron. Walsh, a career 38 percent three-point shooter has been a guiding hand in keeping Goode’s spirits high through the ebbs and flows of a season.
“Coach Walsh actually played a similar role to me and college so he understands the shooting slumps and ups and downs and having that role on a team,” Goode said. “I think that helps a little bit, but it's just a whole lot of everything. Staying in the gym, staying consistent to the process and what I do.”
Goode has started the last four games, first in place of Oumar Ballo, then for Malik Reneau. Since then, Indiana’s starting five has been rejuvenated, in part due to Goode’s selfless nature and his ability to space the floor.
“I'm super comfortable. My teammates make it easy for me,” Goode said of his new role. “When I'm starting in the game the offense looks a little bit different. I think that helps everybody that's involved. Able to get Ballo looks, spacing the floor with another shooter has been great for our team.”
Since his emergence into the lineup, Indiana’s three-point numbers has grown exponentially, making at least six threes in three of the four games that Goode has started in.
In his time in Champaign with the Fighting Illini, Goode took pride in being a guy who would do anything to help the team. Mostly coming off the bench on a talented roster, Goode was never given an opportunity to flourish into his true potential.
“Goode is a big part of it,” Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said of Goode earlier in the season. “That was one of the reasons we went out to recruit him.”
Coming off the bench to open the season to being a mainstay in the starting lineup, Goode remains committed to making the most of any opportunity thrown his way.
“Been the story of my career. In and out of the lineups playing what I need to play,” Goode said. “When my teammates have confidence in me, whatever role they want me to play, I'm going to do the most I can.”
Keeping the faith and confidence is something that can be difficult, especially when it comes to shooting, but for Goode, his self confidence will never waver as he tries to make the most of what could be the final season of his college career.
“I'm not going to lose that confidence in myself.”
