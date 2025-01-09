Goode stays patient as 'water finds its level', hits 4 threes in victory

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

There are many euphemisms that basketball coaches use to improve the mentals of their players, but Indiana forward Luke Goode just needed one. “Something the coaches always say is water finds its level,” Goode said. I came into the season as a career 40% guy and people knew that, and when I'm not there it's going to find its level.” As his first season donning the Indiana uniform, the Illinois transfer has drastically improved from his patented spots from behind the three-point line. The hot streak continued for Goode, who finished with 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field, including an impressive 4-for-5 from deep in Indiana’s 82-69 victory over USC on Wednesday evening.

Heading into the new year, Goode had just two instances in which he converted on three or more triples in a single game. The turn of the year has brought a new fate to the Fort Wayne native, who has made three or more three-pointers in the last three games. Instead of self-praising, Goode was quick to credit to his teammates for instilling confidence in the sharp-shooting forward. “When you have teammates that have trust in you and a coaching staff that never loses faith in what you do, good things happen,” Goode said. “I had the confidence and my teammates had the confidence in me to know when I'm out there it's going to go up.” Like Goode, Indiana assistant coach Brian Walsh was a three-point specialist in his playing days at Akron. Walsh, a career 38 percent three-point shooter has been a guiding hand in keeping Goode’s spirits high through the ebbs and flows of a season. “Coach Walsh actually played a similar role to me and college so he understands the shooting slumps and ups and downs and having that role on a team,” Goode said. “I think that helps a little bit, but it's just a whole lot of everything. Staying in the gym, staying consistent to the process and what I do.”

Goode has started the last four games, first in place of Oumar Ballo, then for Malik Reneau. Since then, Indiana’s starting five has been rejuvenated, in part due to Goode’s selfless nature and his ability to space the floor. “I'm super comfortable. My teammates make it easy for me,” Goode said of his new role. “When I'm starting in the game the offense looks a little bit different. I think that helps everybody that's involved. Able to get Ballo looks, spacing the floor with another shooter has been great for our team.” Since his emergence into the lineup, Indiana’s three-point numbers has grown exponentially, making at least six threes in three of the four games that Goode has started in.

Indiana's Luke Goode (10) makes a three-pointer during the Indiana versus University of Southern California men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (Photo by Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)