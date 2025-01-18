Goode's heroics seal OT win: 'We represented Indiana basketball tonight'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three days after Luke Goode publicly challenged his teammates to wear the Indiana jersey with more pride, he delivered a career performance to back it up.

In a 77-76 overtime win over Ohio State on Friday night, Goode's leadership—both vocal and on the court—helped the Hoosiers claw their way to a much-needed victory.

The senior forward's career-high 23 points included four 3-pointers, none more critical than the game-winning shot with 67 seconds remaining in overtime. Positioned on the right wing, Goode caught a pinpoint pass from Indiana big man Oumar Ballo, who had drawn double-teams throughout the night, and buried the go-ahead bucket.

It was a moment emblematic of the pride, preparation, and fight that Goode demanded from his teammates earlier in the week.

"We have to wear this jersey with more pride as Indiana players," Goode said Tuesday after a blowout loss to Illinois. "This program is too historical and too great to be represented like that."

On Friday, Goode and the Hoosiers responded, playing with the passion and grit he had called for. The win marked Indiana's second Quad 1 road victory in two weeks and its first consecutive wins in Columbus since 1996.

"We got a group of guys in that locker room with a lot of pride," head coach Mike Woodson said. "They wear that jersey with pride... they fought their asses off to help us win this basketball game."