Goode's heroics seal OT win: 'We represented Indiana basketball tonight'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three days after Luke Goode publicly challenged his teammates to wear the Indiana jersey with more pride, he delivered a career performance to back it up.
In a 77-76 overtime win over Ohio State on Friday night, Goode's leadership—both vocal and on the court—helped the Hoosiers claw their way to a much-needed victory.
The senior forward's career-high 23 points included four 3-pointers, none more critical than the game-winning shot with 67 seconds remaining in overtime. Positioned on the right wing, Goode caught a pinpoint pass from Indiana big man Oumar Ballo, who had drawn double-teams throughout the night, and buried the go-ahead bucket.
It was a moment emblematic of the pride, preparation, and fight that Goode demanded from his teammates earlier in the week.
"We have to wear this jersey with more pride as Indiana players," Goode said Tuesday after a blowout loss to Illinois. "This program is too historical and too great to be represented like that."
On Friday, Goode and the Hoosiers responded, playing with the passion and grit he had called for. The win marked Indiana's second Quad 1 road victory in two weeks and its first consecutive wins in Columbus since 1996.
"We got a group of guys in that locker room with a lot of pride," head coach Mike Woodson said. "They wear that jersey with pride... they fought their asses off to help us win this basketball game."
Goode's 3-pointer in overtime wasn't the only highlight of his night. Early in the second half, with Indiana trailing 41-40, he connected on another triple to give the Hoosiers their first lead since late in the first half. It was part of an 11-point surge out of the break, during which Goode hit his first three shots and both of his free throws, setting the tone for Indiana's improved second-half performance.
"He knocked some shots down for us. Some big shots," Woodson said of Goode. "We needed every one of them because they were huge."
Indiana's effort extended far beyond Goode's shooting. With 2:28 left in overtime and the Hoosiers trailing by two, Myles Rice missed a jumper, but Ballo dove to keep the rebound alive, tipping it to Trey Galloway for a crucial extra possession. It was one of several hustle plays that defined Indiana's renewed fight.
"I need that. You expect that from them," Woodson said of his veteran leaders. "They made winning basketball plays down the stretch."
Goode, too, made his share of hustle plays, but his biggest impact came in leading by example. Since entering the starting lineup seven games ago, Goode has averaged 12 points and more than two made 3-pointers per game, becoming a key contributor on offense.
"It's huge. I mean, he's a senior, man," Woodson said. "That's what seniors [are] supposed to do."
On a night when the Hoosiers could have folded under the weight of recent struggles, they leaned on their fight, preparation, and a career night from their senior leader. As the final buzzer sounded, Indiana walked off the court with a hard-earned victory and a renewed sense of pride.
"We represented Indiana basketball tonight," Goode said. "I feel like tonight we represented the brand as best we could."
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board