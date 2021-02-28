Happy.

That's how Harrison High School (Ga.) safety Nathan Vail summed up his feelings after receiving an offer to Indiana University from defensive assistant coach Jason Jones.

Vail recently talked to TheHoosier.com about his offer, what he is looking for in a school and about what sets Indiana apart.

"They had a great season last year and have great academics so I was happy," Vail said.

He added the scholarship offer is fairly new, but that is not stopping him from being excited about forming relationships with Indiana's coaches.

"It’s pretty early but I’m definitely interested in the program," Vail said. "I think Coach (Tom) Allen has done great changing the culture and I think it’ll only get better."