The safety position is going to be a point of emphasis for Indiana during the 2021 cycle. The Hoosiers are prepared to add as many as three safeties if the dominos fall correctly. That means Indiana safety recruiters need a deep list of talented safety prospects they have positive relationships with, and Indiana has, in fact, compiled a sort of list of targets at the position.

The Hoosiers’ top target is and has been Georgia safety Kaleb Edwards for quite some time, and Indiana appears to be in good shape within his recruitment. Three-star Florida safety Aubrey Burkes is close behind Edwards.

Behind those two prospects is a number of good targets as well, and one of those targets is three-star Georgia safety Jordan Grier.