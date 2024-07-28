“It was the best feeling ever,” Goodman said after receiving the offer. “Indiana has always been one of my dream schools and the fact that they believe in me enough to offer me made me ecstatic. I can’t describe how awesome it was. I definitely plan on coming back a couple times in the fall and in the spring.”

Seeing prospects in-person is a key quality college coaches consider when extending offers, especially during camp season in June. This is especially true of the quarterback position. Brooks Goodman of Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Ga.) was one such prospect who landed an Indiana offer after competing at the team’s June 15 camp date.

Goodman displays excellent touch on the deep ball while also throwing with velocity between the hashes. He possesses a quick release, with the ability to constantly pull the trigger at a moment’s notice under duress. He does a good job of moving within the pocket, buying time with his feet and having an uncanny ability to elude rushers and make defenders miss.. Although he is more of a traditional “pro-style QB” and not a dual-threat, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound signalcaller can run and make plays with his legs.

Goodman plans to major in business. He boasts a 4.1 GPA, and he certainly has the smarts to excel at the Indiana Kelley School of Business.

“I really like everything about Bloomington,” he said. “It has a really nice college town feeling to it and the area itself has a very ‘homey’ feel to it. I also really like that it has a very good business school. That is very important to me in looking for a school and that’s one of the major factors for my decision. Also, the coaches and the facility are amazing. All the coaches are great on the field and great people in general who I would love to play for.”

Speaking of the coaches under new head coach Curt Cignetti, Goodman said he “loves the new staff” and has already built a relationship with co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri.

“One of my favorite coaches I’ve ever met is Coach Sunseri,” he said. “I really enjoy his coaching style and talking to him in general is fun. I talk to Coach Sunseri very frequently and it always makes me happy when we get to talk.”

Goodman holds three other offers – Austin Peay, Mississippi, and Liberty – but will surely add more suitors with a strong junior season.