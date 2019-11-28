Georgia DT Damarjhe Lewis commits to Indiana
Georgia three-star defensive tackle Damarjhe Lewis announced via Twitter that he has committed to Indiana, making him No. 14 in the 2020 class after JeJuan Sparks' recent de-commitment.
The No. 69 prospect in the state of Georgia committed to Indiana over offers from LSU, Auburn, Florida State, Oklahoma and others. He made his official visit to Indiana last weekend for the Michigan game.
Since June, Indiana had been finished adding to its interior defensive line, after Florida defensive tackle JeJuan Sparks committed to the Hoosiers. But Indiana began looking in different places recently, offering Lewis on Sept. 22 and quickly developing a positive relationship with the former Auburn commit.
Lewis had been committed to the Tigers for nine months but de-committed in what was a mutual split in May 2019.
“It was a lack of communication," Lewis said. "They were talking to me every day, but after I committed, they just fell back.”
Since receiving his offer, Lewis has been in close contact with Indiana head coach Tom Allen, he told TheHoosier.com, as Lewis received a text from Allen every day. He was also visited by defensive line coach Mark Hagen on Sept. 22.
Committed to............ #LEO 🔴⚪️ @CoachHagenIU 3️⃣4️⃣🖤 pic.twitter.com/FX8aaY0d3x— ⭕️ffer Marjhe 🏈🏀❗️ (@BankRollJigg) November 28, 2019
Lewis is the 15th commitment of the Indiana Class of 2020, a class that shouldn't reach more than 18 commitments, and the staff believes he is a defensive lineman that can play anywhere along the line but will start him at defensive tackle on the interior.
Lewis told TheHoosier.com that he will make at least one more visit to Indiana before the end of December, as the program and Lewis discuss what it will take for him to get on campus in January.
During his senior year, he recorded 37 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles through seven games at Griffin High School.
