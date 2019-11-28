Georgia three-star defensive tackle Damarjhe Lewis announced via Twitter that he has committed to Indiana, making him No. 14 in the 2020 class after JeJuan Sparks' recent de-commitment.

The No. 69 prospect in the state of Georgia committed to Indiana over offers from LSU, Auburn, Florida State, Oklahoma and others. He made his official visit to Indiana last weekend for the Michigan game.

Since June, Indiana had been finished adding to its interior defensive line, after Florida defensive tackle JeJuan Sparks committed to the Hoosiers. But Indiana began looking in different places recently, offering Lewis on Sept. 22 and quickly developing a positive relationship with the former Auburn commit.

Lewis had been committed to the Tigers for nine months but de-committed in what was a mutual split in May 2019.

“It was a lack of communication," Lewis said. "They were talking to me every day, but after I committed, they just fell back.”

Since receiving his offer, Lewis has been in close contact with Indiana head coach Tom Allen, he told TheHoosier.com, as Lewis received a text from Allen every day. He was also visited by defensive line coach Mark Hagen on Sept. 22.