(Photo credit: Ryland Gandy/Hudl)

In the midst of quarantine and after a long day of workouts, Ryland Gandy got the word that Indiana University had just offered him a scholarship offer.

For the 6-foot, 170-pound standout defensive back from Buford High School in Georgia, the offer was a sign that his hard work was paying dividends.

"It felt well earned that my work is paying off. Indiana said they like my game by being able to play man to man, whether it's press or off coverage, I can take a guy and take him out of the game," Gandy told TheHoosier.com.

Gandy recently helped Buford claim the 6A state championship in Georgia, as Buford got a 26-yard field goal from Alejandro Mata in overtime to knock off Lee County 34-31.

In addition to Indiana, the Class of 2022 star also has offers from: Arkansas, Cincinnati, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Penn State, Southern California and Virginia Tech.