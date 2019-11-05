Indiana opens its 2019-20 season in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall against Western Illinois on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. ET.

The Hoosiers will be without senior guard Devonte Green, and sophomore guard Rob Phinisee is expected to serve a similar role, forcing junior guard Al Durham to man the point with freshman Armaan Franklin next to him in the back court.

