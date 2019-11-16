Game Thread: Indiana vs. Troy
Indiana laces up for for its fourth game of the season against Troy in Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers are looking to stay undefeated in nonconference play. They took care of North Alabama on Tuesday in a 91-65 victory, and now in comes Troy, a team that is 0-2 on the year.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Follow along with TheHoosier.com in our Premium IU Hoop forum. Updates of today's game can be found here.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.