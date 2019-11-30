Game Thread: Indiana vs South Dakota State
Indiana basketball looks to stay undefeated for its seventh game of the season. The Jackrabbits come into Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall at 6-3. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Follow along in our Premium IU Hoop Forum for updates during today's game. You can find the thread at this link here.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.