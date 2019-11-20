Game Thread: Indiana vs. Princeton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
After hitting three digits against Troy over the weekend, Indiana plays its only game of the week when it takes on Princeton on Wednesday in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Contribute to the conversation and find all live updates at TheHoosier.com's premium football forum or at this link.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.