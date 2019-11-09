News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-09 12:02:05 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Game Thread: Indiana vs. Portland State

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Indiana continues its non-conference season after a season-opening win against Western Illinois on Tuesday with a matchup against Portland State. Portland State is 1-0 as well, after a win over Puget Sound on Tuesday.

Follow along with updates and conversation surrounding Saturday afternoon's game on TheHoosier.com's premium basketball forum or at this link.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}