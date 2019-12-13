Game Thread: Indiana vs. Nebraska
Indiana looks to bounce back in Big Ten play after a 20-point loss to Wisconsin to open conference play in Madison. The Hoosiers welcome in the KenPom-rated worst team in the Big Ten in Nebraska, as the conference foes face off at 8 p.m. ET in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday.
Follow along with all live updates and join the conversation
