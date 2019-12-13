News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-13 18:41:36 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Game Thread: Indiana vs. Nebraska

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Sign up for TheHoosier.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Indiana looks to bounce back in Big Ten play after a 20-point loss to Wisconsin to open conference play in Madison. The Hoosiers welcome in the KenPom-rated worst team in the Big Ten in Nebraska, as the conference foes face off at 8 p.m. ET in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday.

Follow along with all live updates and join the conversation at TheHoosier.com's premium basketball forum or at this link.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}