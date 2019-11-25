Indiana welcomes in its toughest competition on its schedule to date, in Louisiana Tech, who is rated inside the top-100 by KenPom.com. Louisiana Tech doesn't turn the ball over often, has the highest steal percentage in the nation and scores from inside the arc with one of the shortest rosters in the country.

Indiana will have its hands full Monday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

