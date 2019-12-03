Indiana welcomes its first Power Five opponent of the season into Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday evening, as No. 17 Florida State will represent a significant uptick in competition for the Hoosiers.

Sophomore guard Rob Phinisee is not available and has been seen in a boot on the bench.

The tipoff will take place at 9 p.m. ET. Follow along with live updates and be a part of the conversation at TheHoosier.com's premium basketball forum or at this link.