Game Thread: Indiana vs. Connecticut

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Indiana plays on its biggest stage of the season so far, with a neutral site matchup on the back-half of the 2019 Jimmy V Classic in New York City. The Hoosiers battle Connecticut in Madison Square Garden to avenge a 20-point loss at Wisconsin over the weekend.

Follow along with live updates and contribute to the conversation at TheHoosier.com's premium basketball board or at this link.

----

