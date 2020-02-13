Game Thread: Indiana versus No. 21 Iowa
Indiana looks to avoid a five-game losing streak tonight as the team is set to take on No. 21 Iowa. The Hawkeyes are 17-7 on the season and 8-5 in the Big Ten, led center Luka Garza. The 6-foot-11 junior is one of two players in the country to average 23 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Follow along in our Premium IU Hoop Forum to updates and analysis, You can access that thread here and contribute to the conversation throughout the game.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.