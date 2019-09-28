Follow along in TheHoosier.com's premium IU Football Forum for updates and analysis throughout the game.

The Indiana Hoosiers travel to East Lansing for their second Big Ten conference matchup of the season. The team is set to take on the Michigan State Spartans at 3:30 EST.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was listed as a game-time decision once again, but is throwing passes during Indiana's pregame warmups. Another key note, Penix was taking snaps from starting center Hunter Littlejohn on the field before the game.

Redshirt junior Peyton Ramsey has started the last two games for the Hoosiers while Penix has nursed an undisclosed injury. Indiana head coach Tom Allen mentioned earlier in the week that the team's injured passer was back to throwing during practice in preparation for Michigan State.

Today marks the third straight game that Penix was listed as a game-time decision. Follow along here in our premium IU Football Forum for updates and analysis throughout the game.

