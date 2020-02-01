Indiana travels to Columbus to play Ohio State for the second time of the 2019-20 season, after defeating the then-No. 11 Buckeyes in Bloomington. After a stretch that featured beating three ranked opponents, Indiana has dropped a couple tough games before Saturday.

The Hoosiers play in the Schottenstein Center at noon ET.

Preview reading:

Before The Tip: Indiana at Ohio State

Walkthrough: at Ohio State

KenPom Preview: Ohio State

Follow along with live updates and contribute to the conversation at TheHoosier.com's premium basketball forum or at this link.