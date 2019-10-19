Indiana (4-2) plays Maryland (3-3) at College Park at 3:30 p.m. ET for its fourth Big Ten game of the season and a chance to find momentum in its quest for six wins and beyond.

Indiana will kick off against Maryland for its fourth Big Ten game of the season, providing not only an opportunity to even up its conference record but also get its fifth win with several winnable games ahead.

Maryland is coming off a big loss to Purdue and is riddled with injuries as well, so it will need to rely on big plays to beat Indiana, who is searching for a path toward its third bowl berth of the decade.

Follow along at TheHoosier.com's premium football board or at this link for live updates after the 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.