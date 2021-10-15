Game Preview: IU seeks first conference win in Old Brass Spittoon rivalry

Indiana has faced an uphill climb in its 2021 season, facing three ranked opponents and losing in all three games. This week, the challenging ascent continues as the Hoosiers play their fourth ranked and third top-10 opponent of the season in No. 10 Michigan State.

Not only will IU play a tough team at home, but it's also a rivalry week. Michigan State and IU have competed almost every year for the Old Brass Spittoon since 1950. Last year, IU shut out the Spartans 24-0 on the road for the first time since 2001 to claim the trophy.

Michigan State has come out of the gate strong with a 6-0 record this season, defeating Rutgers 31-13 last week. There's no question a large part of its success has been because of running back Kenneth Walker III, aiding the Spartans in their flawless start. He leads college football with 913 rushing yards and has scored nine touchdowns, which is tied for the third-most in the NCAA.

IU defensive coordinator Charlton Warren praised Walker's abilities in a press conference on Monday.

"He has the speed to bounce it and outrun you, and he has the power to run through you or spin out of a couple tackles, and that makes him an extremely versatile back," Warren said.

Walker has talent and Michigan State's offensive line is just as skilled, assisting him in finding gaps to make room for his explosive cuts. IU head coach Tom Allen touched on the Spartans offensive line in a press conference on Monday.

"They are big up front," Allen said. "They're strong up front. [The] o-line is playing well. They play together. [They] have a good complementary system."

Michigan State enters the game as a 4.5 point favorite, and Walker's success will be a critical factor in whether or not the Spartans can plow through IU's defense. But the running threat certainly isn't IU's only concern.

Quarterback Payton Thorne also poses a threat to the Hoosiers with 1,575 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season with only two interceptions.