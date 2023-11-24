BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana dropped another close game a weekend ago at home on Senior Day against Michigan State. With just one more game left on the schedule, Indiana turns its focus to Purdue and the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket.

Indiana (3-8, 1-7 in Big Ten play) and Purdue (3-7, 2-6 in Big Ten play) meet for the 125th time in the history of the two programs on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Last weekend, the Hoosiers hosted the Spartans. Both teams went back-and-forth, trading touchdowns for the first three quarters of the game. A Trent Howland 4-yard touchdown rush and a Brendan Sorsby 3-yard touchdown pass to James Bomba were the only two scores of the game for the Hoosiers heading into the fourth quarter.

Heading into the final quarter of play tied at 14, the Hoosiers took their first lead of the game with 4:06 remaining in the game, as Sorsby connected with Trey Walker for an 8-yard touchdown.

However, Indiana's lead didn't last long. With 1:19 left on the clock, Katin Houser found Maliq Carr for a 36-yard score, giving the Spartans a 21-17 lead.

With just over a minute to go, Sorsby and the Hoosiers took over possession on their own 25-yard. Sorsby led his offense down the field, all the way to the Michigan State 31-yard line. With eight seconds to go, Indiana sent out its kicker, Chris Freeman, for what would have been a game-tying 48-yard field goal. The Zionsville, Indiana native missed the field goal and Indiana lost the game.

Purdue was on the road last weekend in Evanston, Illinois to take on Northwestern. The Boilermakers were kept off the scoreboard for the first 40 minutes of play, trailing the Wildcats 6-0 at the halftime intermission.

After Northwestern scored first on a 30-yard field goal to open the second half, Purdue was finally able to find the end zone on the next possession. Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s 20-yard touchdown run cut the Northwestern lead to two points with just under four minutes to go in the third quarter.

The Wildcats answered quickly, with a 52-yard touchdown pass and led the rest of the way pretty comfortably. In the end, Purdue fell 23-15.

Ahead of this week 12 matchup, here's everything you need to know to get ready for the Hoosiers to take on the Boilermakers for the Old Oaken Bucket.