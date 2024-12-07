Game Preview: Indiana vs. Penn State - notes, storylines, TV

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Advertisement

After a 6-3 start to non-conference play, Indiana will open up its Big Ten play with a trip to the Bryce Jordan Center to take on the Penn State Lady Lions. It'll be the Big Ten opener for Penn State as well, as the Lady Lions started non-conference play an impressive 8-1, giving IU a solid opponent for its first conference game. From two solid teams clashing, to Shay Ciezki's return to Penn State, there are several storylines to follow, so here's a preview for this Hoosiers vs. Lady Lions matchup.

Head coach Carolyn Kiegler, Photo by Ericka Apolskis | Onward State

HEAD COACH PROFILE

Head Coach: Carolyn Kieger Record: 71-67 in 6th season at Penn State, 170-152 overall head coaching record Kiegler became the sixth head coach in Penn State women's basketball history on April 3, 2019, previously serving as the head coach at Marquette for five seasons. Kiegler played for Marquette from 2002-06, averaging over 10 points and five assists per game over her four seasons as the Golden Eagles' point guard. After her playing career, Kiegler became the director of operations for the Marquette athletic department, but left just one year later to serve as an assistant coach for Miami's women's basketball program. She coached at Miami from 2008-14, then leaving for the MU head job, which led her to Penn State in 2019. Kiegler coached in three NCAA Tournaments at Marquette, but hasn't done so with the Lady Lions, although having her best season with PSU in 23-24, leading her group to the WBIT semifinals.

THIS SEASON

Penn State has started out its season 8-1, although losing its last contest against St. John's 72-67 at the Bryce Jordan Center The Lady Lions have wins over Marshall and Georgia, played as a part of the WBCA Showcase in Bay Lake, FL during Feast Week. Other than these games, the rest were all home wins over mid-major programs, all being in blowout fashion except for Penn State's 84-78 overtime victory over Drexel on November 27th. The Lady Lions score 85.1 points per game, while shooting over 50% from the field and 37.4% from three. On defense, Penn State allows just 62.7 points per game for a +22.4 margin over its nine games so far this season, making the Lady Lions a formidable opponent for the Hoosiers.

KEY PLAYERS

Center Gracie Merkle: 6-foot-6 transfer center Gracie Merkle is Penn State's leading scorer so far this season. She's averaging 20.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game on the year, improving on her numbers from last season at Bellarmine. In her freshman season with the Knights, she averaged over 15 points, but she has really came into her own this year and now has the second most points of any Big Ten player so far. Guard Moriah Murray: Murray, like Merkle, has been a double-digit scorer for the Lady Lions. She is averaging 16.2 points per game and has been a very solid wing scorer for PSU in her sophomore season, though unlike Merkle, played with Penn State last year as well, though in a limited role. Forward Alli Campbell: While not a double-figures scorer like Merkle and Murray, Campbell has been the distributor for the Lady Lions so far this year. As a senior, she has also been a key leader in addition to her 8.9 points and 4.9 assists, the assists leading the team in that category. Campbell played one season for Notre Dame before coming back home to PA to play for Penn State, not in her third season with the Lady Lions.

STORYLINES TO MONITOR

How will Shay Ciezki fare in her return to University Park... Ciezki notably transferred from Penn State to Indiana, making this game her first time back at the Bryce Jordan Center since leaving the Penn State program. Ciezki played two seasons with the Lady Lions before joining the Hoosiers, although never defeating her future team whole at PSU. She averaged 11.8 and 11.5 points per game in her two years in PA, playing a large role that has translated to IU this season, where she is averaging 11.7 points currently. Ciezki scored 17 in the Hoosiers' last game against Southern Indiana and had a clutch three to seal the W, so we'll see if that will carry over to her return to her former stomping grounds. Will Indiana start Big Ten play with a win for the seventh straight season.. Indiana has started out Big Ten play with a win in the last six seasons meaning that, with a win against Penn State, it would be seven straight seasons that Teri Moren and company have started the Big Ten season 1-0. This is Moren's 11th season, so to have seven consecutive conference slates start with a W would be incredibly impressive, although it won't be easy. Starting out on the road, especially against an 8-1 Penn State team will pose a challenge yet, if conquered, would mean a seventh straight Big Ten schedule starts in the win column.

QUICK HITTERS