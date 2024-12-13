Game Preview: Indiana vs. Nebraska - notes, storylines, TV

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Advertisement

Indiana basketball hits the road for its first true road game of the season on Friday night for a Big Ten battle with Nebraska at 8:00 p.m. ET in Lincoln. The Hoosiers (8-2 overall, 1-0 in Big Ten play) enter the contest following a home beatdown of Minnesota in Indiana's Big Ten opener. The Cornhuskers (6-2 overall, 0-1 in Big Ten play) were blown out, 89-52, in their Big Ten opener a little under a week ago, in East Lansing by Michigan State. Before Friday's Big Ten clash, preview the matchup between Indiana and Nebraska.

HEAD COACH PROFILE

Nov 22, 2024; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg signals the team against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. (Photo by © Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg Record: 184-152 in 11th year overall, 69-96 in 6th year at Nebraska Hoiberg was hired by Nebraska back in March of 2019. A season ago, Hoiberg has guided Nebraska ti its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014. He was Co-Big Ten Coach of the Year for his efforts during the 2024 campaign as well. Prior to taking the job with the Cornhuskers, Hoiberg spent time in the NBA, as the head coach of the Chicago Bulls for three-plus seasons. He took the Bulls to the playoffs in 2017, but ultimately posted a 115-155 record from 2015-18. Hoiberg's head coaching career began in 2010 at Iowa State, where he served as the front man for his alma mater for five seasons. He led the Cyclones to four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, as well as back-to-back Big 12 titles during his tenure in Ames. After a successful playing career in the 90s at Iowa State, where Hoiberg was named an All-American as a senior, the Lincoln, Nebraska native spent 10 years in the NBA. Hoiberg played four seasons with the Pacers, four years with the Bulls and two seasons with the Timberwolves before he was forced into early retirement at the age of 33 after undoing open-heart surgery.

THIS SEASON

Coming into Friday night's clash with Indiana, Nebraska rests at 6-2 on the season. The Cornhuskers began the season with three consecutive wins at home by an average of 17 points. Then, Nebraska lost its first game of the year at a neutral site in South Dakota to Saint-Mary's--a 3-point loss for the Cornhuskers. Nebraska responded less than a week later, taking down then-No. 14 Creighton on the road by double-digits. Since then, the Cornhuskers have breezed through a pair of mid-major teams and lost on the road to Michigan State by nearly 40 points. On the season, Nebraska is averaging 79.4 points per game, while shooting 44.7% from the field and 29.8% from 3-point range. The Cornhuskers average just 11.3 turnovers a game, compared to forcing 16.3 a game. Opponents are averaging 70.6 points a game this year, while shooting 40.4% from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range. Nebraska's opponents are averaging 31.3 attempts a game from downtown this season. The Cornhuskers are ranked 62nd in Kenpom, boasting the countries 33rd-ranked defense and 99th-ranked offense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

- Guard Brice Williams: Brice Williams, a 6-foot-7 guard, is the leading scorer and primary ball handler for Nebraska this season. He's averaging 17.5 points per game on 46.5% shooting from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range. On the year, Williams has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 0.88. Across Nebraska's three wins over Indiana a season ago, Williams averaged 18.7 points per game against the Hoosiers. - Guard Connor Essegian: A native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Connor Essegian transfered to Nebraska from Wisconsin this offseason. So far this season with the Cornhuskers, Essegian is averaging 13.0 points a contest on 48.5% field goal shooting and 42.6% shooting from distance. - Forward Juwan Gary: 6-foot-6 forward Juwan Gary fits the mold of who the Cornhuskers are as a team. Gary plays as an undersized, yet athletic forward for Nebraska. Gary is the third and final Cornhusker averaging double-figures, scoring 10.6 points per game. He's also averaging 4.4 rebounds a game this year.

STORYLINES TO WATCH

Can Indiana finally beat beat Nebraska... Last season, Indiana and Nebraska met on the hardwood three times, once in Lincoln, once in Bloomington and once in Minneapolis at the Big Ten Tournament. In all three of those games, the Cornhuskers destroyed the Hoosiers, winning by an average of 19.3 points per matchup. Nebraska's up-tempo and 3-point heavy offense gave Indiana plenty of problems a season ago, as did the Cornhuskers' turnover-forcing defense. This is not the same Nebraska team of last year. The Cornhuskers aren't as good of a 3-point shooting team this season, but they still turn teams over with the best of them. Maybe Indiana's offseason additions via the transfer portal will be enough for Indiana to take down one of the teams that's given the Hoosiers the most trouble over the last few seasons. What will be the point of emphasis for Indiana against Nebraska... Indiana is a team that can beat its opponents in more ways than one. The Hoosiers, behind Malik Reneau and Oumar Ballo, are able to dominate smaller teams in the painted area. However, as was the case against Minnesota, playing with pace was the biggest emphasis for Indiana. The Hoosiers don't just have multiple players that can beat you, they have multiple ways, as a team, that they can win games. Against Nebraska will it be double-big domination down low? Or will it be a single-big type of game on the road in Lincoln?

QUICK HITTERS