Game Preview: Indiana vs. Miami (OH) - notes, storylines, TV

Ahead of a week of conference game, Indiana basketball plays host to Miami (OH) on Friday night in Bloomington. Indiana (6-2, 0-0 in Big Ten) is fresh off a 26-point victory over Sam Houston State on Tuesday in a game that four Hoosiers players scored in double-figures. The RedHawks (5-2, 0-0 in MAC) enter Friday coming off a 13-point victory against Air Force. Before Friday night's battle, preview the game between the Hoosiers and Redhawks.

HEAD COACH PROFILE

Dec 6, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Miami (Oh) Redhawks head coach Travis Steele coaches during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. (Photo by Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images)

Head Coach: Travis Steele Record: 102-89 (32-29 in Oxford, 3rd season) Travis Steele is in his third season at the helm of the Miami (OH) program and is off to the best start in his tenure in Oxford. Last season, Steele returned to the MAC Tournament for the second consecutive year as the RedHawks claimed the seventh seed. Miami won 15 games overall, its most since 2018-19, including nine conference victories (most since the 2020-21 campaign). The RedHawks defeated two NCAA Tournament teams in the 2023-24 season (Vermont and Akron). Steele became the head coach in Miami in March of 2022 after completing a four-year stint as the head coach at rival Xavier University. He posted a 70-50 mark with Xavier and led the Musketeers to two postseason berths. The RedHawks head coach has deep Indiana ties. Steele was a coach for the Spiece/Indiana Adidas Elite AAU Basketball program from 2001-2006. Steele also was an assistant varsity coach at Ben Davis High School while attending Butler University.

THIS SEASON

Miami (OH) are off to a solid start to the 2024-25 season, earning five victories in its first seven games. As a team, the RedHawks are shooting an impressive 47.5% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc. Both stats have the team well within the in the top-100 of the respective categories. The team has struggled rebounding the basketball as they ranked 318th in all of college basketball in defensive rebounds per game with 23. Entering Friday's contest, the RedHawks sit at ranks No. 166 in the country in Kenpom. The Friars boast the 169th-ranked defense in the country and the 189th-ranked offense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

- Peter Suder: Carmel (IN) alum Peter Suder is averaging over 17 points per game, in large part because of a 43-point outburst in Monday's victory over Air Force. The junior is shooting a MAC-best 58.8% from the field while dishing out north of four assists per game. - Kam Craft: Xavier transfer Kam Craft has been a leader in the first few games for the RedHawks. After seeing limited action due to a knee injury last year, Craft has exploded onto the scene in Oxford. The Buffalo Grove, Illinois native is averaging 14.1 points per game and an impressive 7 assists per game. At 6-foot-6, Craft has an ability to score at all three levels and is tough to guard. - Eian Elmer: Elmer is another returner for the RedHawks and is having a solid start to his sophomore season. The Cincinnati native had a 24-point performance earlier in the season against UMES and is averaging 14.0 points per game this season. The 6-foot-6 wing is shooting over 40% from three this season as well.

STORYLINES TO WATCH

Will Indiana dominate the glass? Entering the game, Miami (OH) is at the bottom of almost every rebounding statistic, sitting sub-300 in both offensive and defensive rebounding. The Hoosiers have a massive size advantage that must be used to its advantage. It is on Ballo and Reneau to not only secure the defensive boards, but also rule the offensive glass on Friday night. Second chance points have been hard to come by at times for Indiana, but Friday presents an opportunity to change that. Should Indiana stick to one big lineup? In Tuesday's victory against Sam Houston State, Indiana was +34 with one big on the floor and -8 with both Ballo and Reneau on the floor together. No matter who is on the floor, Indiana will have a massive size advantage against the RedHawks. Floor spacing has been an issue at times for the Hoosiers, but when Indiana goes small, or smaller, they have better flow to the offense and get better looks for key players. It will intriguing to see if Woodson continues the stretch of one big lineups on Friday night. Can Indiana hold off Suder? Kids from the state of Indiana have had their way in Assembly Hall. It has become a tradition that guys who went to high school in the state have career performances against the Hoosiers. Suder will be riding the hot hand after 43-points on Monday. Indiana will need to have eyes on the Carmel native in the front court and make it difficult for him to catch the basketball and steer him away from the three point shot.

QUICK HITTERS