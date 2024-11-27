Game Preview: Indiana vs. Louisville - notes, storylines, TV

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Indiana basketball enters the meat of its non-conference schedule on Wednesday, as the Hoosiers kick off play in the 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis against Louisville at noon in The Bahamas. The Hoosiers (4-0 overall, 0-0 in Big Ten play) enter the non-conference tournament having most recently dispatched UNC Greensboro last Thursday. Indiana has won each of its first four games by double-digits. The Cardinals (3-1 overall, 0-0 in ACC play) travel to The Bahamas fresh off of a 15-point win over Winthrop last Friday.

Before Wednesday afternoon's clash in the Battle 4 Atlantis, preview the contest between Indiana and Louisville.

HEAD COACH PROFILE

Nov 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts during the first half against the Bellarmine Knights at KFC Yum! Center. (Photo by © Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images)

Head Coach: Pat Kelsey Record: 264-123 in 13th year overall, 3-1 in first year at Louisville Pat Kelsey, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, was hired this past offseason as the 24th head coach in Louisville basketball history. Kelsey made the jump to Louisville from Charleston, where he was the head coach from 2021-24. During his brief stint at College of Charleston, Kelsey led his Cougars to back-to-back CAA titles. He was named the CAA Coach of the Year last season, guiding the Cougars to a No. 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Prior to Kelsey's time at Charleston, his only other head coaching gig was at Winthrop from 2012-21. There, Kelsey became the fifth all-time winningest coach in the history of the Big South Conference. Before then, Kelsey spent time as an associate head coach at Xavier, an assistant coach at Wake Forest -- where he also spent time as the Director of Basketball Operations -- and an assistant coach at Elder High School in his home state of Ohio.

THIS SEASON

Through the first couple of weeks of the season, Louisville sits at 2-1 on the year. The Cardinals opened up the season with a dominant 93-45 win over Morehead State. However, in the Cardinals' second game of the year, Louisville was blown out by now No. 7 Tennessee, 77-55. Following the loss to the Volunteers, the Cardinals responded with back-to-back double-figure wins over Bellarmine and Winthrop. This season, Louisville has played exactly how all Pat Kelsey teams play. The Cardinals have attempted 34.0 3-pointers a game this season, a mark which ranks sixth in the country. They've also made 10.0 3-pointers a game, which ranks top-50 in the country. The Cardinals have been solid defensively this year as well. Opponents are shooting just 38.6% from the field this season against Louisville. The Cardinals are also averaging 5.5 blocks and 9.5 steals a game, forcing 19.0 turnovers per contest -- which is good enough for seventh in the nation. Louisville is also a deep team, averaging 37.0 bench points a night. Louisville ranks 57th in KenPom at this point in the season, boasting the nation's 38th-best defense. The Cardinals also play at the 27th-quickest tempo in college basketball.

KEY PLAYERS

- Guard Reyne Smith: Reyne Smith is the leading scorer for Louisville this season, averaging 14.8 points per game. Smith is shooting 42.5% from the floor and is shooting 16-of-38 (42.1%) from 3-point range. Smith, a 6-foot-2 senior guard out of Australia is one of a handful of transfers that Pat Kelsey brought over from College of Charleston. - Guard Chucky Hepburn: 6-foot-2 guard Chucky Hepburn is averaging 10.5 points per game this season. He's the fourth-leading scorer for the Cardinals this year. Hepburn has been the lead playmaker for Louisville this season, averaging 4.0 assists per game. The Wisconsin transfer is shooting 44.8% from the floor and has struggled, going 4-of-15 (26.7%), from distance to begin the year. - Forward Kasean Pryer: A 6-foot-10 fifth-year senior, Kasean Pryor transferred to Louisville from South Florida. Pryor is averaging 12.8 points a game, second on the team, and is shooting just 34.3% from the field. Pryor, who is a threat to space the floor from the forward position, is off to just a 3-for-20 start to the year from beyond the arc. Pryor is also Louisville's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.5 boards a game.

STORYLINES TO MONITOR

Can Indiana keep pace from distance... Louisville is one of the most prolific 3-point shooting teams in the country. While the Cardinals rank sixth in the country shooting 34.0 3-pointers a game, the Hoosiers sit 341st in the nation averaging 17.5 3-point attempts a game this year. Indiana can't afford to get outscored by 20-plus points from behind the arc on Wednesday against Louisville. If the Hoosiers are to win this game, they're going to have to limit the damage the Cardinals can do from deep. Indiana also won't likely be able to afford a poor afternoon shooting the ball. Can Myles Rice continue to produce... During Indiana's two most recent games, Washington State transfer guard Myles Rice has been the best player on the floor. Against South Carolina, Rice carried the Hoosiers offensively, scoring the basketball with ease and dictating the pace of the game. Rice went for 20 points against UNC Greensboro as well, canning two 3-pointers. Louisville has a slew of talented point guards. Rice will need to play well for the Hoosiers to have success against the Cardinals. The Hoosiers need something from their bench... Louisville has one of the best second-units in the country. The Cardinal bench is averaging 37.0 points per game. Meanwhile, Indiana's bench is putting up just 19.1 points a contest. Head coach Mike Woodson has praised his team for being deep and talented this season, however there's been a significant drop off for the Hoosiers when the bench unit comes into the game. Especially in a tournament setting, where Indiana is set to play three games in three days, the Hoosiers are going to need production from their bench.



