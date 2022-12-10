Indiana is coming off of a much needed bounce win over Nebraska to pick up their first win of the Big Ten this season. The Hoosiers now switch back to non-conference play and it starts with Arizona.

The highly anticpated matchup between No. 14 Indiana and No. 10 Arizona takes place tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada as part of the two games that make up "The Clash."

This is the first time in the history of these two programs that they will play each other.

Anthony Leal remains out for Indiana due to his ankle injury. However, he was seen getting shots up before the game versus Nebraska. There is a chance that suits up for the Hoosiers tonight.

Due to back tightness, Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino missed last two games at Rutgers and versus Nebraska. Mike Woodson said earlier this week that Hood-Schifino is "day-to-day." He is going to test it out and be a game-time decision.

Indiana needs Malik Reneau to stay out of foul trouble

After what was a very hot start for the freshman forward, Malik Reneau has had a little bit of struggles as of late playing better competition, especially when it comes to fouling. So far this season, Reneau has gotten up to 4 fouls in 4 out of 9 games.

In the last three games, Reneau had at least 3 fouls in two of those contests. Mike Woodson and Indiana want to utilize Reneau as much as they can, but it has been difficult as of late due to him having to sit on the bench due to foul trouble.

Heading into this Arizona game, it is very important for Reneau to be aware and not pick up quick fouls because the Wildcats' front court is a talented one. With the inconsistent play of Race Thompson, Indiana needs Reneau to be a available.

Turnovers, turnovers, and turnovers

The turnover problem for Indiana looks like it has once again shown it's ugly head. In the last two games, both Big Ten matchups, Indiana has had a total of 29 turnovers. 14 of those turnovers came at Rutgers and the other 15 came from at home vs. Nebraska.

Indiana had seemingly done a better job of keeping the turnovers below 10, but these last two games there has been some head-scratching mistakes. Part of that could be Jalen Hood-Schifino being out and Xavier Johnson being a little too careless at times.

Luckily last game, even though Indiana had that many turnovers, they played a team that was not talented enough to take advantage of those opportunities. If Indiana does not do a better job of taking care of the ball in this one, Arizona is going to make them pay for it.

Third key non-conference game on schedule

In the four key non-conference games that were circled on Indiana's 2022-23 schedule, the matchup tonight marks the third of those four.

At this point, Indiana has been the victor so far in these matchups beating both Xavier and North Carolina. However, things get much tougher tonight as Arizona is much a better team at this point in the season than the other two.

The Wildcats have elite talent all over the floor and Indiana will need to be at their best if they want to escape with a win here. The Hoosiers have passed a few early tests this season, but this one is their hardest yet.

A win here could go a long way for Indiana's NCAA Tournament resume.