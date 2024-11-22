Game Preview: Indiana at Ohio State - storylines, how to watch

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

It is almost time for the game that Hoosier fans have been waiting for. Indiana football (10-0, 7-0 in Big Ten) heads to Columbus to face off against Ohio State (9-1, 6-1 in Big Ten) in colossal clash that will likely decide who will join Oregon in the Big Ten Championship game. Fifth-ranked Indiana is coming off a bye week which allowed guys like Myles Price and Justice Ellison to get healthy after suffering injuries in the Michigan game. The second-ranked Buckeyes are fresh off a 31-7 win against Northwestern at the Friendly Confines of Wrigley Field last week. Buckeye quarterback Will Howard completed 15 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns en route to the victory. Saturday will be a David vs Goliath matchup and has massive implications, so before kickoff comes Saturday, here's what you need to know regarding the Hoosiers' week thirteen battle with the Buckeyes.

LAST MEETING

In last year's season opener at Memorial Stadium, the third-ranked Buckeyes beat Indiana 23-3. The Hoosiers' only score was via a Chris Freeman 42-yard field goal midway through the second quarter and went quiet the rest of the way. Brendan Sorsby completed 8 passes for 58 yards while Kyle McCord completed 20 for 239 yards. With the win, the Buckeyes extended their winning streak against Indiana to 28 straight.

INJURY UPDATES

Curt Cignetti announced Monday that his team will head to Columbus with no new injury developments after the bye week. There are no known new injuries at this point and the mandated availability report is set to release two hours before kickoff on Saturday – around 10:00 a.m.

STORYLINES TO WATCH

Can Indiana control the tempo? Coming into the colossal game, both Indiana and Ohio State are at the top of the Big Ten in opponents yards per game, with both sides allowing less than 200 yards per contest. Both teams have high-powered offenses with weapons, but this game will come down to the defensive end of the football and who can stop who. Indiana has had quick strike ability all season long, but it will be beneficial for the Hoosiers to have methodical drives that last five or six minutes to give the defense a break and allow them to play at the best of their ability. A tired Indiana defense will be picked apart by Chip Kelly's offense, so it is imperative that the Hoosier offense avoids turnovers and quick drives. How important are the first drives? Setting the tone has been a struggle this season for the Indiana offense in their first couple possessions of nearly every game. Far too many times this season, Indiana has gone three and out and allowed an opportunity for the opponent to draw first blood; however, it has taken the Hoosier defense no time to settle in, but the offense needs to pick up the slack and have a sustained drive that needs to end in any kind of points. There will be a 102,780 screaming fans, mostly rooting against the Hoosiers and a drive taming the raucous environment to quickly settle down. Matchup to watch: Indiana's DL vs Ohio State's OL With Ohio State's starting center Seth McLaughlin suffering a season-ending achilles tear on Tuesday at practice, it opens the door for the Indiana defensive line to wreak havoc on Ohio State quarterback Will Howard . Interior linemen CJ West and Mikail Kamara will be ones to watch as they will have an opportunity to make some plays. If the Indiana line can put pressure on Howard, then it lessens the impact of the Buckeyes' offensive skill players. Only time will tell, but pressure could force turnovers and give Indiana momentum in hopes of an upset.

Indiana's Elijah Sarratt (13) celebrates his touchdown with Trey Wedig (75) during the Indiana versus Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

QUICK HITTERS