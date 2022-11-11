Indiana is in do or die mode on a flailing season. Let's take a look at what you need to know before kickoff in Columbus on Saturday.

Asking to find one against the inevitable force that are the Buckeyes of Ohio State is a tough task in itself. Ohio State comes in without a blemish on their resume this season, handily dominating their opponents nearly every time out. The Buckeyes are one of the nation's best teams, but this one is that much more put together than the ones many fans around the conference have grown accustomed to.

Grasping at straws and looking for anything they can build off of heading into next season, Indiana's skid sits at six straight losses, having not won a game since the 33-30 walkover victory versus Western Kentucky. In the following weeks, the Hoosiers have made staff changes, quarterback changes, and shifted roles around all for the purpose of trying to put one back in the win column. So far, it's been to no avail.

Tom Allen and his Indiana (3-6, 1-5 in Big Ten play) football team hit the road for a Saturday matchup with the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 in B1G).

Just three games remain on Indiana's schedule to round out the 2022 season, but this weekend's matchup presents the toughest challenge the Hoosiers face each season.

The onslaught of OSU points matched the torrential downpour conditions the game was played in, and Indiana utilized multiple quarterbacks after Jack Tuttle left the game with an injury during the only scoring drive of the evening for the Hoosiers. The Buckeyes led 44-7 at half, and Indiana only accounted for 114 total yards of offense in the rout.

LB Cam Jones is still out this week, but is making more and more progress. Indiana hopes to get him back for one of the final two outings of the season.

Starting quarterback Connor Bazelak is back from his status of being "dinged up" according to Allen, and he will start Saturday for the Hoosiers.

Speaking of Tuttle , Allen announced on Thursday that QB will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury that will not require surgery. As he is entering the transfer portal at the end of the season, the Penn State outing looks to be his final time in an Indiana uniform.

Will Indiana's quarterback situation continue to evolve?

Tom Allen and Walt Bell each left the door open this week regarding more possible rotation at the quarterback position, each having been impressed with redshirt sophomore Dexter Williams II's play versus the Nittany Lions.

Although he isn't the starter as of now, the Indiana coaching staff has mentioned that everything is up for evaluation, and that depending on the looks they're getting from the defense or how the game is going, more rotation and reps for guys not named Bazelak could be a real possibility.

Bazelak has been okay for most of the season, but it's fair to say that he was much more steady and effective earlier in the season than he is now. It's not all his fault, but you have to wonder if the fit just isn't there for Bazelak in this offense, due to the nature of the offensive line. It isn't helped by injuries to his linemen and weapons on the outside, but there's still enough to work with to at least be semi-competitive.

Regardless, it's still one of the few areas of uncertainty or any sense of intrigue on the roster, so it's something to watch for this Saturday.

Is there any hope for slowing down the nation's best offense?

Ohio State boasts the best offensive attack across all of college football, with talent oozing everywhere and impressive play across every single position.

Especially coming off a week last week where the Buckeye offense struggled with the conditions and din't look as dominant as they should have against the likes of Northwestern, Ohio State will be looking to put to rest any concerns of them being lackluster on offense or fazing out as the season goes on.

There's much more to play for with head coach Ryan Day's squad this season. In reality, this game is probably only as close as Ohio State allows it to be. But with nothing to gain and everything to lose, the safe assumption says the Buckeyes won't waste time in putting this one to rest on Saturday to emphasize who they are.

They've got four or five of the best players in all of college football on their offense. Expect them to showcase that.

How can Indiana move the ball versus the Buckeye defense?

There's been no shortage of struggles with Indiana's offensive game plan so far this season, and while the Hoosiers have done a few innovative or uncommon things to try and resolve it, the efforts have not resulted in any changes.

The playcalling bounces back and forth from effective to hapless, and it seems the Hoosiers' first priority on offense is maintaining a quick tempo rather than moving the ball forwards or giving their defense time to rest. In a case where Indiana's best defense against the OSU offense could be to keep the ball out of their hands, it wouldn't come as a shock to see the Hoosiers possibly slow things down this weekend.

The Indiana offense is predicated on finding open space and getting into it as quick as possible, hoping the defense is unable to keep up. However, Indiana likely won't be able to throw anything at the Buckeye defense that they haven't already seen, so the task for OC Walt Bell and his unit is that much more difficult.