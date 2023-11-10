BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After picking up its first conference win of the season last weekend at home against Wisconsin, Indiana hits the road for a Saturday matchup with Illinois.

Indiana (3-6, 1-5 in Big Ten play) and Illinois (4-5, 2-4 in Big Ten play) play for the 74th time in the history of the two programs Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

Last week, the Hoosiers got out to a strong start on their way to a 20-14 over the visiting Badgers.

Brendan Sorsby scored with his legs from 8 yards out to put Indiana on the board first. At the conclusion of the first quarter, Sorsby's rushing touchdown -- his second of the year -- represented the only points on the board for either team.

In the second quarter, after Wisconsin struck for a 54-yard touchdown, Sorsby found Donaven McCulley for a 7-yard touchdown pass to give Indiana a 10-point lead heading into the halftime break.

In the second half, the Hoosiers' offense struggled to move the ball with any sort of consistency. The only points Indiana scored in the entirety of the second half came thanks to a Chris Freeman field goal with 70 seconds to go.

Because of Indiana's strong play defensively throughout the game, the Hoosiers' second half struggles on the offensive side of the ball didn't come back to hurt them.

Last Saturday, Illinois was in Minneapolis to take on Minnesota. It took some late-game heroics from backup quarterback John Paddock and star receiver Isaiah Williams.

Down by five points with just under two minutes to play with the ball on their own 15-yard line, the Illini had to turn to Paddock after starter Luke Altmyer went down with an injury.

With 50 seconds remaining, Paddock fired a 46-yard strike to Williams to give Illinois a 27-26 win.

Ahead of this week 11 matchup, here's everything you need to know to get ready for the Hoosiers to take on the Illini.