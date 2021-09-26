Game Notes: Indiana vs Western Kentucky

Here are the full game notes from the win.

The Hoosiers improved to 2-2 with the win.

Indiana picked up a road win over Western Kentucky on Saturday night, taking down the Hilltoppers, 33-31.

TEAM

• Indiana is 7-3 in its last nine road games and has won six-straight non-conference road contests.

• Indiana is 16-9 since the start of 2019.

• Western Kentucky won the coin toss and elected to defer.

OFFENSE

• Indiana marched 79 yards on 11 plays in 4:45 on the ballgame's opening drive, the second time is has scored on its first drive this season.

• The Hoosier offense piled up 507 total yards of offense on 92 snaps, the largest offensive output since racking up 522 yards at Purdue on Nov. 30, 2019.

• Fifth-year senior tight end Peyton Hendershot became the 22nd Hoosier with 100 catches (105) and 1,000 yards (1,116) after he pulled in six balls for 94 yards.

• Hendershot is the third tight end in IU history to amass 100 career receptions and 1,000 career yards, joining Ted Bolser (1,337 and 117 from 2010-13) and Bob Stephenson (1,252 and 115 from 1978-81).

• Graduate transfer Stephen Carr (USC) collected his second 100-yard game of the season and the third of his career with 109 yards on 25 carries (4.4 average) and two rushing scores.

• Carr's multi-score effort marked his first since Aug. 31, 2019 against Fresno State (one rushing, one receiving). The game was also the first time he tallied two rushing touchdowns in a contest since Sept. 2, 2017 against Western Michigan.

• Carr has three TDs in 2021 and 15 in his career.

• Redshirt junior Michael Penix Jr. recorded the fifth 300-yard game of his career with 373 yards on 35-of-53, both career-high figures. He also reached the end zone on a 1-yard rush, his second of the year and the sixth of his career.

• Penix last recorded 300-plus passing yards at Ohio State (491) on Nov. 21, 2020.

• The 35 pass completions from Penix is tied for the fifth-most by a quarterback in program history for a single game, matching the total set by Richard Lagow on Oct. 22, 2016 at Northwestern.

• Senior Ty Fryfogle had team-highs in receptions (10), targets (17) and yards (98). He hauled in double-digit receptions for the second time in his career (11 at Michigan State on Nov. 14, 2020).

• Redshirt junior Miles Marshall made a career-high five catches for 64 yards.

• Redshirt junior Jacolby Hewitt tallied career-highs with four receptions for 41 yards.

• Hendershot made the 35th start of his career.

• Fryfogle made the 25th start of his career.

• Graduate transfer wide receiver D.J. Matthews Jr. (FSU) made the 20th start of his career.

• Carr and redshirt junior wide receiver Miles Marshall made the 10th starts of their careers.

DEFENSE

• Senior linebacker Micah McFadden led the Hoosiers with a career-high 12 tackles (8 solos), the fourth double-digit out of his career. He added his second sack of the year and now has 9.5 in his career. McFadden surpassed the 150-tackle mark and sits at 158 in his career.

• Senior safety Raheem Layne moved past the 100-tackle mark (104 in his career) with five stops.

• Senior defensive back Devon Matthews locked up eight total tackles in his return to the field. He chipped in a pass breakup and a TFL, the fourth of his career. The Jacksonville, Fla., native has recorded at least eight tackles three times in his career.

• Senior backer Cam Jones contributed six tackles (4 solos) and a TFL to give him two for the season and 10.5 for his career.

• Junior cornerback Tiawan Mullen made the 20th start of his career and defended a team-high three passes.

• Senior defensive back Reese Taylor, sixth-year senior husky Marcelino McCrary-Ball and senior defensive back Jaylin Williams each added five tackles for the Hoosiers. Ball and Williams added a PBU, each.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Redshirt junior kicker Charles Campbell matched a program single-game record and set a career-high with four field goals in four attempts. Campbell connected on kicks from 46, 37, 25, and 48 yards to improve to 7-of-7 on the season and 19-of-20 (95.0 percent) in his career.

• The Jackson, Tenn., native is 11-of-12 (91.7) in his career from 40-plus yards, including 4-of-4 this year. He owns five multi-field goal games in his career, including a pair in 2021.

• Campbell also hit all three of his extra points and he set a career-high with 15 total points.

• Freshman punter James Evans averaged 45.0 yards on a pair of punts and knocked one inside the 20-yard line.