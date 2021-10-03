Game Notes: Indiana vs Penn State

Here are the full game notes from Indiana's loss.

The Hoosiers now head to a bye week before returning home to play back-to-back games against top-25 opponents Michigan State and Ohio State.

Indiana fell to No. 4 Penn State on Saturday, 24-0. It dropped the season record to 2-3.

TEAM

• No. 4/6 Penn State defeated Indiana, 24-0, on Saturday evening at Beaver Stadium.

• Wide receiver Malachi Holt-Bennett became the sixth true freshmen to take the field this year, joining punter James Evans, linebacker Maurice Freeman, defensive back Jordan Grier, running back David Holloman, and offensive lineman Joshua Sales Jr.

• Penn State won the coin toss and elected to defer.

OFFENSE

• Fifth-year senior tight end Peyton Hendershot caught five passed for a team-best 88 yards.

• The North Salem, Ind., native ranks third in program history among all tight ends with 111 career receptions for 1,204 yards. He trails only Ted Bolser (1,337 and 117 from 2010-13) and Bob Stephenson (1,252 and 115 from 1978-81) in the two categories.

• Fifth-year senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle was targeted a team-high 12 times and managed to pull down five receptions for 48 yards. He currently stands at 1,991 career yards on 138 total receptions. He needs one catch to match the figure posted by Simmie Cobbs Jr. (2014-17) to move into a tie for 10th on the all-time career receptions list.

• Graduate transfer running back Stephen Carr (USC) paced the Hoosier rushing attack with 50 yards on 15 caries (3.3 yards per attempt).

• Junior offensive lineman Matthew Bedford made the 20th start of his career.

• Indiana was kept off the scoreboard for the first time since Oct. 14, 2000.

DEFENSE

• Senior Raheem Layne collected the Hoosiers second interception of the season and the first of his career to give Indiana a takeaway in 40 of its last 44 games and 19 of its last 21.

• IU has an interception in 12 of its last 16 contest and owns six takeaways in 2021. The defense has collected 19 interceptions since the beginning of the 2020 season.

• Graduate transfer defensive end Ryder Anderson (Ole Miss) shared the team lead in total tackles (8) and charted one TFL in his 20th-career start.

• Senior linebacker Micah McFadden matched Anderson with eight stops and added three QB hurries and 1.5 TFLs, his seventh career multi-TFL game and second this year.

• Senior defensive back Devon Matthews charted seven stops from his safety position, while senior cornerback Jaylin Williams was credited with a season-high six stops.

• Senior backer Cam Jones matched a career-best effort with seven total tackles for the Hoosiers. He led the squad with five solo stops.

• Fifth-year defensive back Bryant Fitzgerald made five tackles and added one stop behind the line.

• Graduate transfer defensive tackle Weston Kramer (Northern Illinois) made the 35th start of his career. He recorded five tackles in the game.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Freshman punter James Evans averaged 45.9 yards on eight punts with two landing inside the 20-yard line.