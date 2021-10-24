Game Notes: Indiana vs Ohio State

Here are the game notes from the loss.

This was Indiana's fifth loss to a ranked team this season.

Indiana fell to No. 5 Ohio State 54-7 on Saturday night, falling to 2-5 on the season.

• Redshirt senior tight end Peyton Hendershot became Indiana’s tight ends receptions leader with five catches for 35 yards and a 12-yard touchdown.

• Hendershot owns 119 career receptions for 1,277 yards and 12 TDs. The North Salem, Ind., native only trails Ted Bolser in yardage (1,337) and scores (15). Hendershot sits 17th all-time on the program’s receptions list.

• Senior Ty Fryfogle moved into ninth on the Hoosiers receiving yardage list with 2,086 with a 30-yard reception in the second half. Shane Wynn (2011-14) sits in eighth place with 2,198.

• Senior linebacker Micah McFadden recorded six total tackles with one sack and a career-high-tying three stops in the backfield. He moved into 10th on the program’s TFL list with 33.5, and owns he 12 sacks in his career and 4.5 this season.

• Senior cornerback Jaylin Williams broke up two passes, his first career multi-PBU game. He also led the Hoosiers with seven total tackles.

• Senior safety Raheem Layne and redshirt junior defensive back Noah Pierre each compiled six tackles, while fifth-year senior DB Bryant Fitzgerald tacked on five stops.

• Fifth-year senior defensive lineman Michael Ziemba made his first TFL of the season in the fourth quarter.

• Redshirt senior right tackle Caleb Jones made the 25th start of his career.

• Senior defensive tackle Demarcus Elliott made the 25th start of his career.

• Senior safety Raheem Layne made the 20th start of his career.

• Senior left tackle Luke Haggard made the 10th start of his career.

• Sophomore tight end AJ Barner made the first start of his career.

• Redshirt sophomore quarterback Grant Gremel made his second-career appearance under center.

• Indiana won the coin toss and elected to defer for the third time this season.

• Tonight marked IU’s second sellout of the 2021 campaign (Cincinnati).

• The team voted wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, tight end Peyton Hendershot, linebacker Cam Jones, husky Marcelino McCrary-Ball, linebacker Micah McFadden, and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. season captains.

• Running back Trent Howland became the eighth true freshman to take the field this season for Indiana, joining quarterback Donaven McCulley, punter James Evans, linebacker Maurice Freeman, defensive back Jordan Grier, running back David Holloman, wide receiver Malachi Holt-Bennett, and offensive lineman Joshua Sales Jr.