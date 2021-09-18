Game Notes: Indiana vs No. 8 Cincinnati

Here are the game notes from the loss.

The Hoosiers were outscored 18-10 in the second half.

Indiana fell to No. 8 Cincinnati 38-24 on Saturday, moving to 1-2 on the season.

TEAM:

• No. 8 Cincinnati, 38-24, at Memorial Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd of 52,656.

• The announced attendance was the largest at a Hoosier home game since Oct. 14, 2017 (52,929), against No. 17 Michigan.

• IU falls to 15-9 since the start of the 2019 season.

• Indiana scored 14 points off of two takeaways (fumble recovery, interception) and have 21 points off of five takeaways (4 fumble recoveries, 1 interception) in 2021.

• Indiana won the coin toss for the first time this season and elected to defer.

• The team voted wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, tight end Peyton Hendershot, linebacker Cam Jones, husky Marcelino McCrary-Ball, linebacker Micah McFadden, and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. season captains.

OFFENSE

• Redshirt senior tight end Peyton Hendershot put the Hoosiers on the board in the opening quarter with a 16-yard touchdown, his first of the season and the 11th of his career.

• The North Salem, Ind., native finished the contest with a team-best six receptions for 60 yards and a score. He is the 48th pass catcher in program history to eclipse 1,000 career receiving yards as he has pulled down 99 catches for 1,022 yards.

• Hendershot is the fourth tight end in IU history to amass 1,000 career receiving yards, joining Ted Bolser (1,337 from 2010-13), Bob Stephenson (1,252 from 1978-81), and Dave Lilja (1,045 from 1984-86).

• Graduate transfer wide receiver D.J. Matthews Jr. (Florida State) led the Hoosiers with 120 yards on five catches, his first 100-yard game as a Hoosier and the second of his career.

• Matthews added the first rushing score of his career, from 14 yards out, in the third quarter. He totaled 28 yards on two rushes.

• Graduate transfer running back Stephen Carr (USC) carried the ball 21 times for 52 yards and added two receptions for 14 yards and a TD, his second-career receiving score and his first as a Hoosier.

• Redshirt junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. made the 15th start of his career. He tossed two touchdowns, his second-straight multi-TD game and the ninth of his career.

DEFENSE

• Fifth-year senior husky Marcelino McCrary-Ball collected the Hoosiers first interception of the season and the fourth of his career to give Indiana a takeaway in 39 of its last 42 games and 18 of its last 19.

• IU added a fumble recovery in the second quarter for its second multi-takeaway game of 2021 and its 31st since the start of 2016 (61 games).

• The Hoosiers have an INT in 11 of their last 14 contests.

• Senior linebacker Micah McFadden forced the fumble, his second of the season and the third of his career, and made his first career recovery.

• Fifth-year senior Raheem Layne paced the Hoosiers with a career-best eight tackles (4 solos) and added one TFL and a pass breakup.

• Graduate transfer Ryder Anderson (Ole Miss) delivered his second sack of the year and the ninth of his career, and forced his first fumble as a Hoosier and the second of his career on the play. He made seven tackles (6 solos), 1.5 TFLs, and a quarterback hurry.

• Anderson collected his sixth career multi-TFL game.

• Senior linebacker Cam Jones made six tackles (4 solo) and added one pass breakup in his 10th career start.

• Redshirt sophomore safety Josh Sanguinetti tallied five tackles and a PBU in his second career start.

• McCrary-Ball made the 40th start of his career.

• Redshirt senior outside linebacker Alfred Bryant made his 10th career start. He registered four tackles and a 0.5 TFL.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Redshirt junior kicker Charles Campbell converted a 49-yard field goal in the third quarter to improve to 15-of-16 (93.8 percent) in his career and 3-of-3 on the season. Campbell is 6-of-7 from 40-plus yards (85.7) in his career.

• Freshman punter James Evans recorded four punts for 178 yards (44.5 average) with a long of 55 yards and one inside the 20-yard line.