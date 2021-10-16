Game Notes: Indiana vs Michigan State

Here are the full game stats and notes from the loss.

The Hoosiers welcome in another top-10 team in Ohio State next weekend.

All four of Indiana's losses have been against ranked opponents.

Indiana fell to No. 10 Michigan State on Saturday, 20-15, to fall to 2-4 on the season.

TEAM

• Indiana fell short against No. 10/9 Michigan State, 20-15, on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium on IU’s 108th Homecoming game.

• Quarterback Donaven McCulley became the seventh true freshmen to take the field this year, joining punter James Evans, linebacker Maurice Freeman, defensive back Jordan Grier, running back David Holloman, wide receiver Malachi Holt-Bennett, and offensive lineman Joshua Sales Jr.

• Indiana won the coin toss and elected to defer for the second time this season.

• The Hoosiers have faced four teams currently ranked inside the Top-10 nationally through the first six games of the 2021 season.

OFFENSE

• Graduate transfer Stephen Carr (USC) combined for 96 yards of offense on 27 total touches. He pulled down a career-high and game-high eight receptions on eight targets for 43 yards.

• Carr also provided Indiana’s lone touchdown of the game on a fourth-quarter plunge from one yard out. The score is his fourth rushing score of year and 16th of his career.

• Redshirt senior tight end Peyton Hendershot made three receptions for 32 yards. The North Salem, Ind., native ranks third in program history among all tight ends with 114 career receptions for 1,236 yards. He trails only Ted Bolser (1,337 and 117 from 2010-13) and Bob Stephenson (1,252 and 115 from 1978-81) in the two categories.

• Fifth-year senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle was targeted a team-high 12 times and managed to pull down seven receptions for 65 yards. He currently stands at 2,056 career yards on 145 total receptions.

• The Lucedale, Miss., native is the 11th Hoosier to reach 2,000 yards. His receiving yardage ranks 10th all-time at IU after he passed Cody Latimer (2011-13) with today’s receiving total. He also ranks eighth in career receptions after passing Simmie Cobbs Jr. (204-17), Terrance Turner (2007-10), and Nick Westbrook (2015-19) on the all-time IU list.

• Redshirt junior quarterback Jack Tuttle made his first start of the season and went 28-of-52 for 188 yards.

• Graduate transfer center Dylan Powell made the 15th start of his career.

• Redshirt sophomore offensive guard Mike Katic made the 10th start of his career.

DEFENSE

• MSU came into game averaging 36.7 points, 217.2 rushing yards, 269.7 passing yards, and 486.8 total yards. The Hoosier defense held the Spartan attack to 20 points, 100 rushing yards, 141 passing yards, and 241 total yards.

• Junior running back Kenneth Walker III entered the contest with 913 rushing yards (152.2 per game). IU held the nation’s leading rusher to 84 yards on 23 carries (3.7 yards per carry) and kept him out of the end zone. The game is just the second of the season (Sept. 25 vs. Nebraska) in which Walker was held under 100 yards and without a rushing score.

• Redshirt sophomore safety Josh Sanguinetti collected the Hoosiers third interception of the season and the first of his career to give Indiana a takeaway in 41 of its last 45 games and 20 of its last 22.

• Sanguinetti has two takeaways in his career – a fumble recovery at No. 18 Iowa on Sept. 4, 2021.

• Redshirt junior cornerback Noah Pierre made a career-high nine tackles including a team-best eight solo stops in his first career start. The Hialeah, Fla., native also intercepted his first career pass in the fourth quarter and contributed his first career TFL and pass breakup.

• IU has an interception in 13 of its last 17 contest and owns eight takeaways in 2021. The defense has collected 21 interceptions since the beginning of the 2020 season.

• The Hoosiers have 13 multi-INT games since the start of 2019.

• Senior linebacker Micah McFadden made the 25th start of his career and registered nine tackles, tied for the team lead, to go along with 2.5 TLFs, 1.5 sacks and one PBU. The Tampa Plant product has recorded 11.0 career sacks and 30.5 career TFLs.

• Senior linebacker Cam Jones secured a career-high eight tackles (5 solo) in the game and added a PBU, the eighth of his career.

• Senior safety Devon Matthews matched a season-best with eight tackles (4 solo) and one TFL, the fifth of his career. Matthews has made at least eight tackles in four games, including each of the last two outings.

• Graduate transfer defensive end Ryder Anderson (Ole Miss) combined with McFadden for a sack and has 3.5 this season and 10.5 for his career. The Katy, Texas, native has 22.0 career TFLs.

• Senior cornerback Jaylin Williams made the 15th start of his career.

SPECIALTEAMS

• Redshirt junior kicker Charles Campbell connected on three field goals (24, 44, 25) in four attempts (missed form 55). He is now 10-of-12 (83.3 percent) on the season and 22-of-25 (88.0) in his career.

• The Jackson, Tenn., native is 12-of-14 (85.7) in his career from 40-plus yards, including 5-of-6 (83.3) this year. He owns six multi-field goal games in his career, including three in 2021, and three contests with three trifectas, including two this year.