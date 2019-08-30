The Indiana Hoosers open the season against Ball State on Saturday. Check out the game notes below.

• Indiana kicks off its 135th season of football against Ball State on Saturday, Aug. 31, in the Ruoff Kickoff Classic. Kickoff is set for noon EDT at Lucas Oil Stadium (63,000; Shaw Sports Turf Momentum Pro) on CBSSN.

• The teams also opened the 2011 campaign at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 3.

• This is IU’s fourth game in an NFL Stadium in Indianapolis: Illinois (Nov. 10, 1984) and Penn State (Oct. 28, 2000) at the RCA Dome (originally Hoosier Dome), and the Cardinals.

• The Hoosiers lead the all-time series, 6-3, and own victories in the last two meetings, both in Bloomington: 38-10 on Sept. 15, 2018, and 30-20 on Sept. 10, 2016.

• Indiana is 39-9-1 (.806) all-time against Mid-American Conference opponents.

• IU returns 20 starters, including nine on offense, nine on defense and two on special teams.

• BSU returns 20 starters, including eight on offense, nine on defense and three on special teams. • Ball State posted a 4-8 (3-5; 5th MAC West) record in 2018.