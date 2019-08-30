Game Notes: Indiana Hoosiers Football vs Ball State Cardinals
The Indiana Hoosers open the season against Ball State on Saturday. Check out the game notes below.
Indiana Hoosiers vs Ball State Cardinals
Kickoff: Noon EDT
Date: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (63,000; Shaw Sports Turf Momentum Pro) - Indianapolis, Ind.
TV: CBSSN: Jason Horowitz (p-b-p) & Danny Kanell (analyst)
Radio: IU Radio Network; Sirius 211, XM 201, Internet 964: Don Fischer, Buck Suhr & Joe Smith
Indiana 2018 Stat Leaders (Returnees)
Passing
Peyton Ramsey: 295-447, 2875 Yds, 19 TD, 13 INT
Rushing
Stevie Scott III: 228-1137, 10 TD, 5.0 Avg
Receiving
Nick Westbrook: 42-590, 4 TD, 14.0 Avg
Defense
DB Marcelino Ball: 59 T, 2.5 S, 7.5 TFL, 1 FF, 1 INT
LB Reakwon Jones: 36 T, 1 S, 4.5 TFL, 1 FR, 2 PBU
DL Jerome Johnson: 32 T, 3.5 S, 5.5 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR
Ball State 2018 Stat Leaders (Returnees)
Passing
Drew Plitt: 85-131, 1008 Yds, 6 TD, 8 INT
Rushing
Malik Dunner: 66-305, 4 TD, 4.6 Avg
Receiving
Justin Hall: 69-622, 0 TD, 9.0 Avg
Defense
S Bryce Cosby: 83 T, 1.5 TFL, 2 INT, 1 FR, 3 PBU
LB Ray Wilborn: 83 T, 3 S, 10.5 TFL, 2 INT, 2 FF
LB Jaylin Thomas: 76 T, 2.5 S, 5 TFL, 1 FF, 1 INT
Setting The Stage
• Indiana kicks off its 135th season of football against Ball State on Saturday, Aug. 31, in the Ruoff Kickoff Classic. Kickoff is set for noon EDT at Lucas Oil Stadium (63,000; Shaw Sports Turf Momentum Pro) on CBSSN.
• The teams also opened the 2011 campaign at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 3.
• This is IU’s fourth game in an NFL Stadium in Indianapolis: Illinois (Nov. 10, 1984) and Penn State (Oct. 28, 2000) at the RCA Dome (originally Hoosier Dome), and the Cardinals.
• The Hoosiers lead the all-time series, 6-3, and own victories in the last two meetings, both in Bloomington: 38-10 on Sept. 15, 2018, and 30-20 on Sept. 10, 2016.
• Indiana is 39-9-1 (.806) all-time against Mid-American Conference opponents.
• IU returns 20 starters, including nine on offense, nine on defense and two on special teams.
• BSU returns 20 starters, including eight on offense, nine on defense and three on special teams. • Ball State posted a 4-8 (3-5; 5th MAC West) record in 2018.
News and Notes
• Indiana has won 13 of its last 15 season openers after a 38-28 victory at Florida International in 2018.
• IU has won 14 of its last 15 non-conference games, including six straight.
• The Hoosiers have at least one takeaway in their last 18 games, the second-longest streak in the country behind Central Florida (32), and at least one interception in 10 straight contests.
• Indiana finished 2018 with 26 takeaways (T-11th nationally; T-2nd in the Big Ten), 13 fumble recoveries (T-5th; 2nd) and 13 INTs (T-33rd; T-6th).
• Kalen DeBoer and Kane Wommack make their debuts as offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively. DeBoer spent the last two seasons at Fresno State, while Wommack was elevated from linebackers coach.
• The Terry Tallen Indiana Football Complex was unveiled on Aug. 13.
• IU has faced eight Top-5 opponents since the start of 2015, tied for the second-most nationally with Auburn and Clemson, behind Alabama (12).
Watch: Tom Allen Interview 8/29
