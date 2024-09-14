Advertisement
Published Sep 14, 2024
Game Day Essentials: Indiana at UCLA
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
The Big Ten opener awaits for Indiana this weekend, as the Hoosiers head out west to Pasadena to take on UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

The Hoosiers take on the Bruins on Saturday evening at 7:30pm ET on NBC.

Below is everything you need to get ready for Indiana to make its return to the Rose Bowl.

LOOKING AT UCLA

- Early Look: Getting to know UCLA

- Game Week Q&A: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster and players

HEAR FROM INDIANA PLAYERS AND COACHES

- Game Week Q&A: Curt Cignetti speaks ahead of Big Ten opener versus UCLA

- Game Week Q&A: DE Mikail Kamara and WR Elijah Sarratt

STORYLINES TO KEEP AN EYE ON

- Opinion: The Hoosiers are humming

- Keys To The Game: How Indiana can leave the Rose Bowl with Big Ten win

- TheHoosierPodcast: Recapping IU's historic week 2 win and previewing UCLA

- Game Preview: Indiana at UCLA - storylines, how to watch

STAFF PICKS

- Staff Picks: Indiana at UCLA

INJURY UPDATE

- Report: Indiana wide receiver Donaven McCulley expected to play versus UCLA

