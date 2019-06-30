The game was both teams’ second of the day. While Warren Central coasted to a victory over Topeka (Ind.) Westview, Culver Academies clashed with Mishawaka (Ind.) Marian and Jaden Ivey, a class of 2020 4-star guard and Purdue commit. Culver Academies’ Trey Galloway was tasked with defending Ivey for the entire game. The fatigue from this effort showed in the next game, just an hour later.

“Fatigue definitely plays into it,” Galloway said. “But that just means we have to get in better shape. The seniors are going to get tired. We’re going to play a lot of minutes. We all have to find ways to get in better shape to help our team win.”

From the jump, Warren Central had the clear advantage in energy level. Every time Galloway touched the ball, a help defender immediately shed his man to commit to a double team. With not much gas in the tank and pesky defense on him at every turn, Galloway was held to nine points and committed six turnovers, five of which came in the first half.

Warren Central took advantage of the fatigued Eagles. The Warriors sprinted out to a 10-2 run to start the game, thanks in large part to efficient shooting from behind the 3-point arc. As the lead grew, so too did frustration from Culver Academies. The shots weren’t falling for anyone, and the Warriors’ pesky defense was beginning to get under the Eagles’ skin. This annoyance boiled over when the referees dished out a double technical when two players pushed each other after a foul call just before halftime.

“We knew they were going to be physical,” Galloway said. “That’s what they’re known for. It’s tough to get any shots off against them because they just keep coming. They’re a really tough team. I respect them for that.”

After this encounter, the Eagles settled in. Gone were the mental mistakes that plagued them in the first half. Galloway cut down his turnovers, as did the rest of the squad. Despite the turnaround, the outcome of the game didn’t change. The Eagles never cut the lead to single digits in the second half as Warren Central continued its offensive onslaught, utilizing efficient ball movement and off-ball cuts to secure easy baskets and wide-open shots.

“We all increased our focus,” Galloway said. “We had to clean it up. We were tired. I was tired. I made some poor turnovers in the first half. We all have to play better. But, good thing it’s June. There is time to improve.”

Galloway will be back in action in two weeks when he travels to Birmingham, Alabama for the Adidas Summer Championships with Indiana Elite U17.