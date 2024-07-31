Today the Big Ten announced the future host sites of its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments up to the year 2028.

In 2025 both the men’s and women’s tournaments will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the city that has hosted the most Big Ten Tournaments, 14 for the men and 24 for the women.

This will be the first time Indy has hosted since 2022 for both the men and women, as the tournaments were held in Chicago and Minneapolis in 2023 and 2024.



In addition to 2025, Gainbridge will also host the 2026 women’s and 2027 men’s tournaments, solidifying its role as a premier host of the conference’s postseason basketball events.

Another storyline of note is that Las Vegas will be a host of the Big Ten Tournament, with T-Mobile Arena holding the 2027 women’s and 2028 men’s tournaments. This will be the first time the Big Ten has hosted the tournaments west of the central time zone, marking a new era in the Big Ten after the four west coast schools joined the league in July 2024.