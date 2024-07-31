Future sites announced for Big Ten men's and women's basketball tournaments
Today the Big Ten announced the future host sites of its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments up to the year 2028.
In 2025 both the men’s and women’s tournaments will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the city that has hosted the most Big Ten Tournaments, 14 for the men and 24 for the women.
This will be the first time Indy has hosted since 2022 for both the men and women, as the tournaments were held in Chicago and Minneapolis in 2023 and 2024.
In addition to 2025, Gainbridge will also host the 2026 women’s and 2027 men’s tournaments, solidifying its role as a premier host of the conference’s postseason basketball events.
Another storyline of note is that Las Vegas will be a host of the Big Ten Tournament, with T-Mobile Arena holding the 2027 women’s and 2028 men’s tournaments. This will be the first time the Big Ten has hosted the tournaments west of the central time zone, marking a new era in the Big Ten after the four west coast schools joined the league in July 2024.
The full schedule including the dates and sites are as follows:
Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Future Sites:
March 12-16, 2025 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)
March 11-15, 2026 – United Center (Chicago)
March 10-14, 2027 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)
March 8-12, 2028 – T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)
Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Future Sites:
March 5-9, 2025 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)
March 4-8, 2026 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)
March 3-7, 2027 – T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)
March 1-5, 2028 – Little Caesars Arena (Detroit)
The full release from the Big Ten is as follows:
ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis will host the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments, with future events headed to United Center in Chicago, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The lineup will bring the conference’s premier basketball events to fans in all three time zones across the new Big Ten landscape over the next four seasons.
“We look forward to partnering with the cities of Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, and Las Vegas as they host the Big Ten Basketball Tournaments from 2025-28,” said Big Ten Commissioner, Tony Petitti. “Each city will be an exciting postseason opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans, both locally and from across the country.”
The 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament will take place March 5-9, followed by the 2025 TIAA Men’s Basketball Tournament from March 12-16. The events will be the first to feature a 15-team field following the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington this summer.
The Big Ten also announced basketball tournament locations for 2026-28. The women’s tournament will remain in Indianapolis in 2026 before moving to Las Vegas in 2027 and Detroit in 2028. The Big Ten will host the men’s tournament in Chicago for the 12th time in 2026, return to Indianapolis in 2027, and head to Las Vegas in 2028. This will mark the first time Big Ten Tournaments will be held in Las Vegas or Detroit.
The TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament returns to Indianapolis next season, where it has been held 27 times since the tournament began in 1982. Eight different programs have claimed a tournament title, with Iowa winning the last three tournament championships.
The TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament is back in Indianapolis for the 14th time. Seven different teams have claimed the Big Ten Tournament title since the inaugural event in 1998, including Illinois winning its fourth tournament championship in 2024.
