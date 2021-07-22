Fryfogle named to Biletnikoff Watch List

After coming back for another season, Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle has earned another preseason award, earning a spot on the Bilentikoff Award Preseason Watch List on Thursday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle has been added to the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., the Florida-based creator and sponsor of the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, announced on Thursday morning. One of 11 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award in 2020, Fryfogle was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List on Monday.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football's outstanding receiver, not merely college football's outstanding wide receiver.

Fryfogle became the first IU wideout since James Hardy (2007) to collect All-America status when he was honored as a 2020 third-teamer by the Associated Press. The first Hoosier in program history to be named the Big Ten's Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year, he also collected first-team all-conference honors. Fryfogle became the first receiver in B1G history to record back-to-back 200-yard games, the first Indiana wideout to reach 200 yards twice, and the first Hoosier since Nate Sudfeld (2015) to claim back-to-back Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors.

A native of Lucedale, Miss., Fryfogle led the team with 721 yards (4th in the Big Ten), 90.1 yards per game (5th, 29th nationally), seven touchdowns (T-3rd, T-30th), and 19.5 yards per reception (3rd, 23rd). He finished second with 37 catches (T-9th) and 4.6 grabs per game. Fryfogle is the 21st Hoosier to reach 100 receptions (112) and 1,500 yards (1,719). He is 16th on the program's career yardage list and 25th in career catches.

